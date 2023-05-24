Usher joins Roots Picnic at the Mann, Diddy no longer appearing

The news to brighten your day!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Yeah! The Roots Picnic just added eight-time Grammy Award-winner Usher to its 2023 lineup.

Usher is joining the event as a co-headliner, along with Ms. Lauryn Hill and Lil Uzi Vert.

Usher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Diddy, who was originally scheduled to perform at the event, will no longer appear "due to unforeseen circumstances," organizers say.

The Roots Picnic will be held at the Mann in Fairmount Park on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

In addition, there will be a special stand-up comedy performance from Dave Chappelle and The Roots at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2 to kick off the weekend. The show is sold out.

Tickets for the two-day festival are available at therootspicnic.com/tickets.