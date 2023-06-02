The Roots Picnic Weekend | What you need to know about the show, tickets, prohibited items

It's time for the Roots Picnic! Here's what you need to know about the lineup and more.

The Roots Picnic will be held June 2 and 3 at The Mann.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's time for the Roots Picnic! Here's what you need to know about the lineup, getting those last-minute tickets and what you can bring to the concert.

Lineup

Dave Chappelle - Sold out show at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2

Saturday

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lil Uzi Vert

Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros

State Property Reunion

Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary

Uncle Waffles

Mike Phillips

N3WYRKLA

Syd

Glorilla

Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence

DVSN

Symba

Akin Inaj & Inutech

Sunday

Usher

J. Period Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Busta Rhymes & Eve

Ari Lennox

Lucky Daye

City Girls

Maverick City

Little Brother

DJ Spinall

Box Boys

Lucky Daye

DJ Drama

Kindred the Family Soul

Yussef Dayes Experience

Rocky

Dappa

Tickets

You can purchase tickets - for 1 day or 2 days - at Ticketmaster.com. For more information visit https://www.therootspicnic.com/tickets

Location

The sold-out comedy show with Dave Chappelle takes place at Wells Fargo Center - 3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148 on June 2, 2023.

The Roots Picnic 2-Day festival event takes place at The Mann at Fairmount Park - 5201 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131 on June 3 & 4, 2023.

Parking at The Mann

Parking at The Mann is free for the Roots Picnic. For Mann Center parking info, please click here.

What can I bring to the Roots Picnic?

Permitted Items:

One 20-oz. plastic, factory-sealed bottle of water per person

Umbrellas (small, collapsible-shaft umbrellas, i.e. purse umbrellas, tote umbrellas, etc.)

Blankets

Empty non-glass water container up to 2 liters in size

Empty Camelbak style water bladder system with one pocket for the water bladder and one additional pocket

Liquid sunscreen, in non-aerosol containers 3ox or less

Bug spray in non-aerosol containers of 3oz or less

Portable Phone Chargers

Individual clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bag no larger than 12x6x12 with a single compartment and/or a small clutch bag (4.5x6.5)

Medicine, please note that prescription and OTC medications are subject to specific guidelines**

What can't I bring to the Roots Picnic?

Prohibited Items:

Weapons

Selfie sticks

Food and alcoholic beverages

Kegs and mini kegs

Glass of any kind

iPads / Tablets / Laptops

Drones

Tents / Canopies

Lawn chairs

Signs (larger than 8.511)

Camping equipment

Beach / Golf umbrellas

Laser pointers

GoPros

Backpacks

Animals (service animals are welcome, but no pets)

Professional camera equipment & flash photography

**Guidelines for prescription and OTC medications: Prescription medications are allowed only in the original prescription bottle, any persons attempting to bring in prescription medication must have government issued photo identification card that matches the name printed on the prescription, and the pills in the bottle must match the description printed on the prescription. You will only be allowed to carry the dosage of prescription medication required for the duration of each individual Event date. Over-the-counter medications are allowed in provided that they are new and in the original, factory-sealed container.

**Confiscated or items voluntarily surrendered will NOT be held or returned**** Please note parameters are subject to change due to the specific requests of artists & local authorities. **

Bag Policy

The Mann's bag policy is for the safety of the patrons. Bags must be an individual clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bag no larger than 12x6x12 with a single compartment and/or a small clutch bag (4.5x6.5). Backpacks are not allowed. Patrons who arrive with a bag other than what is permitted may purchase a clear plastic tote for $10 at the gates.

Re-Entry

Once your ticket is scanned, there is no re-entry.

If It Rains

Roots Picnic will be held rain or shine.

Chairs

Chairs will not be permitted for this particular event. Blankets are welcome.

For more information visit https://www.therootspicnic.com/faqs