The Roots Picnic Weekend | What you need to know about the show, tickets, prohibited items

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's time for the Roots Picnic! Here's what you need to know about the lineup, getting those last-minute tickets and what you can bring to the concert.
Lineup
Dave Chappelle - Sold out show at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 2
Saturday
Ms. Lauryn Hill
Lil Uzi Vert
Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros
State Property Reunion
Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary
Uncle Waffles
Mike Phillips
N3WYRKLA
Syd
Glorilla
Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence
DVSN
Symba
Akin Inaj & Inutech
Sunday
Usher
J. Period Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Busta Rhymes & Eve
Ari Lennox
Lucky Daye
City Girls
Maverick City
Little Brother
DJ Spinall
Box Boys
DJ Drama
Kindred the Family Soul
Yussef Dayes Experience
Rocky
Dappa
Tickets
You can purchase tickets - for 1 day or 2 days - at Ticketmaster.com. For more information visit https://www.therootspicnic.com/tickets
Location
The sold-out comedy show with Dave Chappelle takes place at Wells Fargo Center - 3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148 on June 2, 2023.
The Roots Picnic 2-Day festival event takes place at The Mann at Fairmount Park - 5201 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131 on June 3 & 4, 2023.
Parking at The Mann
Parking at The Mann is free for the Roots Picnic. For Mann Center parking info, please click here.
What can I bring to the Roots Picnic?
Permitted Items:
One 20-oz. plastic, factory-sealed bottle of water per person
Umbrellas (small, collapsible-shaft umbrellas, i.e. purse umbrellas, tote umbrellas, etc.)
Blankets
Empty non-glass water container up to 2 liters in size
Empty Camelbak style water bladder system with one pocket for the water bladder and one additional pocket
Liquid sunscreen, in non-aerosol containers 3ox or less
Bug spray in non-aerosol containers of 3oz or less
Portable Phone Chargers
Individual clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bag no larger than 12x6x12 with a single compartment and/or a small clutch bag (4.5x6.5)
Medicine, please note that prescription and OTC medications are subject to specific guidelines**
What can't I bring to the Roots Picnic?
Prohibited Items:
Weapons
Selfie sticks
Food and alcoholic beverages
Kegs and mini kegs
Glass of any kind
iPads / Tablets / Laptops
Drones
Tents / Canopies
Lawn chairs
Signs (larger than 8.511)
Camping equipment
Beach / Golf umbrellas
Laser pointers
GoPros
Backpacks
Animals (service animals are welcome, but no pets)
Professional camera equipment & flash photography
**Guidelines for prescription and OTC medications: Prescription medications are allowed only in the original prescription bottle, any persons attempting to bring in prescription medication must have government issued photo identification card that matches the name printed on the prescription, and the pills in the bottle must match the description printed on the prescription. You will only be allowed to carry the dosage of prescription medication required for the duration of each individual Event date. Over-the-counter medications are allowed in provided that they are new and in the original, factory-sealed container.
**Confiscated or items voluntarily surrendered will NOT be held or returned**** Please note parameters are subject to change due to the specific requests of artists & local authorities. **
Bag Policy
The Mann's bag policy is for the safety of the patrons. Bags must be an individual clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bag no larger than 12x6x12 with a single compartment and/or a small clutch bag (4.5x6.5). Backpacks are not allowed. Patrons who arrive with a bag other than what is permitted may purchase a clear plastic tote for $10 at the gates.
Re-Entry
Once your ticket is scanned, there is no re-entry.
If It Rains
Roots Picnic will be held rain or shine.
Chairs
Chairs will not be permitted for this particular event. Blankets are welcome.
For more information visit https://www.therootspicnic.com/faqs