'The Stories We Wear' dresses up for a look at fashion through the centuries, present

As TaRhonda Thomas found out, quite a lot - over two thousand years worth.
The current exhibit at The Penn Museum in University City shows fashion through the ages in The Stories We Wear.
On display are outfits and objects covering five themes, looking at outfits worn for everything from performance to sports. Ticketing is included in the price of admission to the museum, and the exhibit will be on display through June 12, 2022.
The Penn Museum
3260 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
215-898-4000
hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 10:00am-5:00pm