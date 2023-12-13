Nonprofits, other Pennsylvania programs in limbo over legislative stalemate

Nonprofits, other programs in limbo over stalemate on Pennsylvania fiscal code

Pennsylvania lawmakers haven't passed a key piece of legislation that some say should have been passed six months ago.

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- As the end of the year approaches, some nonprofits and programs that receive Pennsylvania state funds are in limbo, wondering if they'll be operating on a full budget.

It's because Pennsylvania lawmakers haven't passed a key piece of legislation that some say should have been passed six months ago.

"We're stuck in the middle," said Sheri Cole, the executive director of The Wardrobe, a nonprofit that provides free clothing for people in need.

"We serve over 5,000 people a year throughout the region," Cole said of the organization, which operates several storefronts where clothing is sold to the public or given away to those in need.

That includes single parents and people who are re-entering life after incarceration.

"We're helping people essentially rebuild their lives," said Cole.

The Wardrobe operates on a $2 million budget, but half of it is on hold because Pennsylvania lawmakers haven't passed the fiscal code legislation, which is something that usually passes without any controversy.

But this year is the exception.

"The fiscal code is part of the broader budgeting process in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The process that we use is multi-layered," said Muhlenberg College Political Science Professor Christopher Borick.

Lawmakers already approved the state budget, but the fiscal code is different.

"This is, in some ways, the instruction manual that's attached to the overall budget," said Borick.

The holdup, he says, could be hard feelings from lawmakers who didn't get their way in the overall budget.

"It gives legislators another opportunity where they might try to exert influence on how that money is spent," said Borick.

Pressure from impacted organizations, including colleges, libraries, and nonprofits like The Wardrobe, could move the needle.

"Every senator and representative that I talk to on both sides of the aisle want to get this done," said Cole about speaking to lawmakers in Harrisburg.

State lawmakers have until Friday to pass the bill. The Wardrobe is hanging on, having already exhausted its six-month reserve fund.

"We are planning to start curtailing services as soon as the beginning of January," said Cole.

She and others are hoping state funds won't stay tied up in political purgatory.

In the meantime, they say people can help The Wardrobe by donating clothes, shopping at one of its locations, or signing an online letter they intend to send to lawmakers in Harrisburg.

You can find that letter at careerwardrobe.org/.

"On an issue like this, you hope that compromise takes place," said Borick.