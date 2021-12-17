Therapist offers free day of healing to teens impacted by gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About 200 kids have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year, with 31 of them killed by gun violence according to our 6abc Data Journalism team.
The numbers are ghastly and the trauma is real. To help, therapist Akea Williams is offering teens a day of healing.
"It's happening so rapidly, its getting overlooked. The person from yesterday is still hurting even though today there's a new murder, so I want to make sure people feel supported," she said.
RELATED:Philly therapist offers free sessions to kids touched by gun violence: 'They are scared'
This weekend, she along with a dozen clinicians will provide support to those traumatized by the rampant gun violence gripping the city.
Action News first introduced you to Akea Williams in September when she began offering free therapy sessions to kids touched by violence. Her clientele exploded from 20-240 in three months.
Thanks to our story, she was able to get other licensed therapists to volunteer their time and services to help some of the city's youngest residents.
"The PTSD is very real. Everybody is experiencing second hand trauma," Williams said. "It's everywhere. You see it on the news. You can be sleep in your bed and you hear the gunshots. Everybody has the heightened awareness, everybody is afraid right now."
She adds, "The hope is to let the community know that there are people who care and they have support."
A Day of Support is happening Sunday, December 19 from 3pm - 6pm.
To register for the free event, CLICK HERE.
