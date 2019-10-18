Thieves steal more than 22,000 apples from Michigan orchard

Hartland, Michigan (WPVI) -- A family in Michigan is asking for help after they say thieves stole more than 22,000 apples from their orchard in the middle of the night.The Spicer family says they planned to pick the perfectly-ripe apples last week, but when they began harvesting their crop, they realized someone beat them to it.The apples together are worth as much as $14,000.Investigators believe the apples were methodically cleaned out by hand, and not eaten by deer.