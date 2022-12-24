Upper Darby police seek public's help in search for missing 76-year-old man

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby, Delaware County are asking for the public's help finding a missing 76-year-old man.

Thomas Cortallessa was last known to be driving his light blue 2013 Toyota Corolla with PA license plate JJL-3807.

The vehicle also has a dent on the rear driver's side bumper.

Police say he is six feet tall with a large build.

Police say Cortallessa may have been passing through Tinicum Twp. on his way to Harrah's Casino in Chester.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693 or send a private message through social media.