Upper Darby police say missing man located; condition not disclosed

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police say a man who was reported missing in Delaware County over the weekend has been located, but his condition has not been disclosed.

Upper Darby Twp. police put out a plea for the public's help in finding 76-year-old Thomas Cortallessa on Christmas Eve.

Thomas Cortallessa

He was last known to be driving his light blue 2013 Toyota Corolla.

Police said Cortallessa may have been passing through Tinicum Twp. on his way to Harrah's Casino in Chester.

In an update on Tuesday, police said Cortallessa and his car were located in Delaware County.

"No further information will be released at this time," police said in an update posted to Twitter.