WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
thon at penn state

THON raises more than $15 million to fight childhood cancer

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, February 20, 2023 2:10AM
Dance for a Cure - Live from THON
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc's annual special on THON, the nation's largest student-run philanthropy.

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A big congratulations to everyone who committed to 46 hours on their feet during this weekend's THON at Penn State University.

This year the fundraiser was able to raise more than $15 million all for childhood cancer research and care.

Everyone involved will now take a few days to rest.

Then the planning begins once again for next year's big event at the Bryce Jordan Center in Happy Valley.

6abc was pleased to partner with the students behind THON and the team at Four Diamonds to present this year's Dance for a Cure - Live from THON, originally airing live on Saturday night.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW