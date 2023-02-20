THON raises more than $15 million to fight childhood cancer

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A big congratulations to everyone who committed to 46 hours on their feet during this weekend's THON at Penn State University.

This year the fundraiser was able to raise more than $15 million all for childhood cancer research and care.

Everyone involved will now take a few days to rest.

Then the planning begins once again for next year's big event at the Bryce Jordan Center in Happy Valley.

6abc was pleased to partner with the students behind THON and the team at Four Diamonds to present this year's Dance for a Cure - Live from THON, originally airing live on Saturday night.