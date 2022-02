EMBED >More News Videos 6abc celebrates 50 years of the largest student-run philanthropy: Penn State's THON

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- THON 2022 is in the books.Hundreds of Penn State University students are now able to enjoy some well-earned sleep.The weekend-long dance marathon ended Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center in Happy Valley.Dancers have been on their feet since Friday night raising money for childhood cancer research.In the end, they danced for 46 hours and raised a record $13,756,347.50 for the kids.THON is the largest fundraising event on any American college campus.