Philly woman shares shopping skills for community members at I Spy, You Buy

At I Spy You, Buy, customers tell Dolly Lewis what they want, and she goes out and finds it!

MOUNT AIRY, Philadelphia (WPVI) -- The Mount Airy community all benefits from this local woman's shopping skills!

"Instead of people donating to I Spy, You Buy, I actually go out and I source and I handpick everything that you see," said founder Dolly Lewis.

Customers send in a request to Lewis for items they would like, and she goes out and searches for it while thrifting.

"We provide and offer sustainability, quality over quantity, for everybody for the entire family," said Lewis.

Her mission is to create a family environment with her apparel and affordable prices.

"I come here all the time. When I walked in here I felt like I belonged in this store, and she's always treating me like I'm family," said customer Simone Johnson.

Lewis sees all customers as family, and focuses on uplifting everyone who walks through the door.

"The clothes are a way for us to connect, we need each other. My customers are like my family. This is retail therapy, they come in. I know about their lives and their families, and it's really powerful for me," said Lewis.

For more information on I Spy, You Buy, check out their social media.