Vietnam Veteran brings patriotism to street corner in Bucks County

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. -- Five days a week, Jerry Sisian sits on a folding chair at the corner where Street Road, 2nd Street Pike, and patriotism meet."When I first sat here in July, I told my wife, I said, I'd like to see this whole corner full with people with flags," he said. "So maybe today's that day."He was right.Dozens of friends, family, and strangers gathered to wave their flags with him, giving thanks for his service at home and abroad.Sisian served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. After suffering two crushed vertebrae in his back, he came home in a body cast."I was fortunate," he said. "A lot of guys didn't come back."It was the horrors of war that taught him to love his country, the United States of America. He carried that spirit as he raised his four children and eight grandchildren.As the year 2020 threw the world a curveball, he watched as police officers were met with disdain during protests nationwide."It was terrible," he said. "These police officers need support."That's what spurred the 73-year-old to sit in front of a World War II Memorial every Monday through Friday. There, he waves a flag too large to mistake its message."I love America. I would do anything for America," Sisian said. And judging by the endless honking that scores his near-daily visits, passing drivers agree.The Upper Southampton Township Police Department was there to direct traffic and keep the enthusiastic group safe. Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick also visited to specially recognize Sisian with an American flag."I appreciate it, but it's not about me," Sisian said. He hopes to continue inspiring others to be proud Americans and support the military, first responders and law enforcement.