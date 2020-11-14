PA brothers set world record for farthest football long snap

Two brothers, Matthew and Charles Dever, found themselves back home when the COVID-19 pandemic shook the nation earlier this year.
"We typically go out in the front yard and throw a football around and that's kind of where the idea sparked," said Matthew, who is now a world record holder.
The whole family was surprised by his prowess when long-snapping a football. The technique requires bending forward and throwing the ball underhanded through the legs.
"We have no idea why he's good at it. Never did it in high school," Charles said about his brother. "He was the punter. He was on the other end of it."
With not much else to do during quarantine, the brothers sought out breaking the previous world record, which was just under 37 yards.
Matthew, 23, took this challenge back to the field at Bayard Rustin High School, where he played football for 4 years as a student. Employing a land surveyor, witnesses, and cameramen, he was ready to set a new record.
"We went out with the mentality to not just break the record but to crush it," he said. "A few hours in the yard was all it took to be able to get it."
After submitting all the video evidence for official review, Guinness World Records recognizes Matthew for the farthest long snap of an American football at 41.5 yards.
The Dever brothers are no strangers to record-setting. While in high school, Charles set a Pennsylvania State record for pole vaulting.
"Sure, he has a state record, but I have a world record, so, what's really better?" Matthew joked.
As the pandemic continues, Matthew hopes to launch a sports betting fund next year. Charles is continuing his education at the United States Naval Academy in Maryland. Perhaps it will be another world record attempt or a try-out for the Philadelphia Eagles that will reunite the family once more.
