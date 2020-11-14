community journalist

PA brothers set world record for farthest football long snap

By
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- It started as a throwback to the good ol' days.

Two brothers, Matthew and Charles Dever, found themselves back home when the COVID-19 pandemic shook the nation earlier this year.

"We typically go out in the front yard and throw a football around and that's kind of where the idea sparked," said Matthew, who is now a world record holder.

The whole family was surprised by his prowess when long-snapping a football. The technique requires bending forward and throwing the ball underhanded through the legs.

"We have no idea why he's good at it. Never did it in high school," Charles said about his brother. "He was the punter. He was on the other end of it."

With not much else to do during quarantine, the brothers sought out breaking the previous world record, which was just under 37 yards.

Matthew, 23, took this challenge back to the field at Bayard Rustin High School, where he played football for 4 years as a student. Employing a land surveyor, witnesses, and cameramen, he was ready to set a new record.

"We went out with the mentality to not just break the record but to crush it," he said. "A few hours in the yard was all it took to be able to get it."

After submitting all the video evidence for official review, Guinness World Records recognizes Matthew for the farthest long snap of an American football at 41.5 yards.

The Dever brothers are no strangers to record-setting. While in high school, Charles set a Pennsylvania State record for pole vaulting.

"Sure, he has a state record, but I have a world record, so, what's really better?" Matthew joked.

As the pandemic continues, Matthew hopes to launch a sports betting fund next year. Charles is continuing his education at the United States Naval Academy in Maryland. Perhaps it will be another world record attempt or a try-out for the Philadelphia Eagles that will reunite the family once more.

RELATED: Abington brothers set world record for longest hot dog catch, unofficially

EMBED More News Videos

"If you really set your mind to something, and you train for about an hour and a half, you might be able to do it!" A new world record resulted from this duo's pandemic project.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest chester boroughcommunity journalistfootballfamilyinstagram storiesworld recordfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Animal Rescue gives back to struggling families
NJ bakery is preparing for smaller Thanksgiving gatherings
First-ever Valley Forge photo contest brings out the best local photographers
Sexual abuse survivor creates 'It's Mine Movement'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic
Pennsylvania reports highest COVID daily count again: 5,551
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
With COVID cases rising, Philadelphia to put new restrictions in place
Delco provides results of provisional ballot challenge hearing
Man taking selfie falls, rescued from Delaware River: Police
Show More
Restaurant owners worry as Philly set to announce new restrictions
Justice Alito: COVID restrictions 'previously unimaginable'
Philly shootings injure 4 teenagers, 1 critically
AccuWeather: Chilly Saturday, wet & windy Sunday
How to see the Leonid meteor shower this week
More TOP STORIES News