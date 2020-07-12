Cars & Coffee drives community to support local farmer's market

Shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, he learned of a concept brewing in Southern California, called, "Cars and Coffee."
Carr tells us the creators purposefully declined to copyright their name in hopes it would spread across the country. And just four weeks ago, it started in Haddon Heights, New Jersey.
Since its first run on Father's Day, this free weekly show has drawn out a sizable crowd.
"Very diverse selection of people and cars. But we all speak the same language," Carr said. "We're all car guys."
Carr's event is just one of many that brings out car enthusiasts across the tri-state area. However, it is unique in how it drives traffic to the adjacent Haddon Heights Farmer's Market.
Open every Sunday from May to October, the market took a hit when the COVID-19 shutdown began.
Fabio Brown, the market director, tells us they re-opened in phases. At first, they used a nearby parking lot for drive-through pick-up. Now that Governor Murphy has decreased the restrictions on outdoor public gatherings, the walk-through market is back in business.
Considered to be the fastest growing farmer's market in South Jersey, according to its website, Haddon Heights' offers locally-grown produce, honey, flowers, and crafts with a live-music backdrop.
It is open from 9:30am to 1pm, which compliments Cars and Coffee's runtime from 9am until whenever the last car leaves.
To learn more, visit the Cars and Coffee Facebook page.
RELATED: Pizza box recycling turns your leftover trash into a farmer's treasure