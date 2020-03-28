community journalist

6-year-old creates social distance substitute for Easter egg hunt

MEDFORD LAKES, N.J. -- Nora Heddendorf is a young girl of many talents. The 6-year-old is somewhat of an entrepreneur, making jewelry to sell to neighbors. That's how she funded her latest big idea in the face of COVID-19.

When she found out the annual community Easter Egg hunt may be canceled, she started to share her other talent with the community: painting rocks.

It's a hobby she has loved for "years and years and years," she said, which is roughly half of her life so far.

On her Facebook page, Nora's Rocks, she announced that she would organize a "rock hunt" around town and invited everyone to participate.

Strapped with gloves and Lysol spray in hand, Nora is creating DIY rock-painting packets for neighbors to pick up on her front lawn. She hopes to spread them throughout the neighborhood as substitutes for Easter Eggs at a time when the outbreak of Coronavirus is putting many family traditions on pause.

Watch our video to share a smile with this bright young girl!

"Even though we are not seeing each other, we are still one city." Community Journalist Matteo shows us the Facebook Group that tackles Coronavirus in a creative way.

