6-year-old creates social distance substitute for Easter egg hunt

MEDFORD LAKES, N.J. -- Nora Heddendorf is a young girl of many talents. The 6-year-old is somewhat of an entrepreneur, making jewelry to sell to neighbors. That's how she funded her latest big idea in the face of COVID-19.When she found out the annual community Easter Egg hunt may be canceled, she started to share her other talent with the community: painting rocks.It's a hobby she has loved for "years and years and years," she said, which is roughly half of her life so far.On her Facebook page, Nora's Rocks , she announced that she would organize a "rock hunt" around town and invited everyone to participate.Strapped with gloves and Lysol spray in hand, Nora is creating DIY rock-painting packets for neighbors to pick up on her front lawn. She hopes to spread them throughout the neighborhood as substitutes for Easter Eggs at a time when the outbreak of Coronavirus is putting many family traditions on pause.Watch our video to share a smile with this bright young girl!