Food trucks feed the front line at Cooper Hospital during COVID-19 pandemic

That's why three local food trucks roared their engines at the opportunity to find a way to change lanes during these uncertain times.
They peeled off the main road and parked at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.
Mary's Mobile Diner, Red's Rolling Restaurant, and Not Your Mama's Tacos are no strangers to feeding healthcare workers. But now, that's their main clientele.
Especially during the weekends and night shifts, it can be near impossible for healthcare workers to feed their whole team. Thanks to these food trucks, it's as easy as stepping into the parking lot.
Amanda Morrison, an EMT tech, has been instrumental in making a space for the food trucks to help. Additionally, Joan Davis, a nurse, spent her day off spreading posters throughout the building to spread word to the staff.
Thanks to community donations, the food trucks are able to raffle off some meals for free. They hope that the continuing influx of donations to their Venmo, @FTFL-Cooper, can provide even more free meals as the weeks go by. For every $15 raised, they can donate a full meal to a healthcare worker or first responder.
NFL linebacker Haason Reddick, a Camden native, joined other local businesses in donating to #FeedtheFrontLine as well.
They are relying on these donations to continue feeding the front line for what they hope to be the entirety of the Coronavirus pandemic. To learn how you can help, visit their Facebook pages.
