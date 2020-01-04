First Philly Donut Run of the year kicks off in Center City

It's the product of two local businesses, Philadelphia Runner and Federal Donuts. While sugar and exercise may seem like an unlikely pair, runners come out by the dozen to get their fill.
The three-mile run begins the first Saturday of every month at the Center City location of Philadelphia Runner. Within a stone's throw is Federal Donuts, which sends over boxes of delicious treats to wait at the finish line. It's a collaboration that celebrates small local businesses and also engages the thriving community of runners in the city.
This event is free to attend. To learn more and to see a schedule, visit their website.
