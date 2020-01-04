community journalist

First Philly Donut Run of the year kicks off in Center City

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- The Donut Run is something of a Sansom Street special.

It's the product of two local businesses, Philadelphia Runner and Federal Donuts. While sugar and exercise may seem like an unlikely pair, runners come out by the dozen to get their fill.

The three-mile run begins the first Saturday of every month at the Center City location of Philadelphia Runner. Within a stone's throw is Federal Donuts, which sends over boxes of delicious treats to wait at the finish line. It's a collaboration that celebrates small local businesses and also engages the thriving community of runners in the city.

This event is free to attend. To learn more and to see a schedule, visit their website.

RELATED: Proposal on the Parkway punctuates Philly's "Love Run"

EMBED More News Videos

SHE SAID YES!! When Tricia reached the finish line at Philadelphia's Love Run, she had no idea there was a ring on the other side!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfitnesscommunity journalistexerciserunningfooddessertsdonuts
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Honeybees for Heroes brings therapeutic beekeeping to local veterans, first responders
Graduating seniors stream 24 hours of Fortnite to raise money for nurses
"Fairy Dusting" is the latest trend in spreading kindness
I adopted a cat during the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News