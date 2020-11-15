community journalist

Finding shelter during a pandemic: Project HOME completes new housing residence

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- "Home" has always meant more than a roof over one's head for Sister Mary Scullion.

Her charity work during the 1980s led to interactions with many homeless individuals.

"I just wanted to take them home, right, you just want to have a place for them to call home," she said.

Shortly after, she would become the co-founder of Project HOME, a non-profit dedicated to ending and preventing homelessness in Philadelphia. It has provided more than 900 units of housing in the last 31 years.

But in the year 2020, it faced a challenge like no other.

"One of our long term projects, the Maguire Residence in Kensington, was under construction during the pandemic," she said. "And when we were in code red, they were really shutting down all construction projects."

Since the construction was deemed to directly address issues bolstered by the pandemic, Project HOME was given an exemption to continue construction work on their residence.

"All the things that we needed to do to keep ourselves safe during the pandemic, someone living on the street couldn't do," said Sister Mary Scullion. "You couldn't stay home. You didn't have a home to go to."

Having opened in June, the Maguire Residence on E. Orleans Street now provides more than 40 units of housing and other supportive services. Its towering facade shines as a beacon of hope in Kensington, otherwise known for its homeless population and opioid crisis.

Although the residence is finished, Project HOME's work is never over.

"We still see the need every single day at the Hub of Hope and through street outreach of more and more people who need a place to call home," said Sister Mary Scullion.

Referring to the acronym in their namesake, they continue to offer affordable housing, opportunities for employment, medical care and education.

Project HOME dispatches outreach workers when citizens find a homeless individual who needs and wants help. Their hotline is 215 232 1984.

Slightly more than half of the funds needed to maintain Project HOME stem from earned income and donations. To learn more or donate, visit their website.

RELATED: Veterans overcome homelessness, hunger, and unemployment thanks to service center

EMBED More News Videos

"You served your country. Let your country serve you." The Veterans Multi-Service Center is helping veterans get back on their feet.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykensington (philadelphia)community journalisthomelessdrug addictiondruginstagram storiesfeel goodaffordable housing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
PA brothers set world record for farthest football long snap
Animal Rescue gives back to struggling families
NJ bakery is preparing for smaller Thanksgiving gatherings
First-ever Valley Forge photo contest brings out the best local photographers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Fear of second lockdown has many anxious
2 fire medics ambushed during call
Dustin Johnson wins first Masters played in fall
Insanity defense planned for woman charged in kids' deaths
Philabundance holds drive through food drive
AccuWeather: Strong Winds Tonight
Show More
'Famines of biblical proportions' feared in 2021
Montco parents protest school shutdown amid COVID-19 surge
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
Poll workers contract COVID-19, but Election Day link unclear
Egypt unveils discovery of ancient coffins, some with mummies inside
More TOP STORIES News