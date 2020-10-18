Annual Jersey Shore motorcycle ride supports Toys for Tots

"We're a tough bunch, but we have a soft side," said Roland Roy, the president of Cape Classics Motorcycle Club.
For 25 years, they've organized "Toy Runs" to support the Cape May County branch of Toys for Tots, a foundation created with the U.S. Marine Corps.
"Things are a little tough this year with coronavirus being in effect," said the county's Toys for Tots coordinator, Kevin Mallon. "We have had to cancel a lot of our fundraising operations."
Luckily, the weather held out for a beautiful motorcycle ride to New Jersey's most southern point this morning.
In 2019, Mallon's branch helped over 1,000 families and 2,200 children celebrate Christmas with special gifts.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mallon says Toys for Tots is prepared for a successful 2020.
"Fortunately, we are one year ahead of the game," he said. "As far as financial donations, we need to look forward to next year."
Mallon also expressed concern for surrounding counties which lack Toys for Tots branches.
"If someone out there could step up, it takes a little bit of work, but if you can do it, it's a great, great feeling," he said.
Mallon, also a U.S. Marine veteran and member of Cape Classics, joined the ride towards Sunset Beach Sportsman's Club this morning. The club's owner, Eddie Clavan, is thankful to still be in business.
"We were shut down for 90 days," he said. "We have a faithful membership at our club and it's working out well."
To learn more about the Cape Classics Motorcycle Club or Toys for Tots, visit their websites.
