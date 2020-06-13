Musicians call for justice with brass concert at Philadelphia Museum of Art

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6241306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "She's the kind of neighbor that you would want to have." Community Journalist Matteo introduces us to this COVID-19 survivor and PA National Guard's new honorary grandmother.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- On a beautiful day at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, dozens of musicians from across the tri-state area approached the famous steps with brass in hand.They came to protest with a musical spin.Local musicians Jeff Bradshaw and Sam Gellerstein called it "A Clarion Call for Justice." They invited the entire Philadelphia brass community and beyond to bring their horns for a flash concert.They dedicated their performance to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and Dominique Fells, who have lost their lives this year."What we need is reform. We want justice. But we also need healing and that's where music comes in," said Bradshaw, a North-Philadelphia native who has traveled the world performing in star-studded shows."I believe this is the most important performance that I will ever put on," he said.Hardly needing the megaphone in his hand, Bradshaw passionately shouted his message with an instrumental backdrop. He conducted an electrifying performance, which alternated between ensemble choruses and solo freestyles.All walks of life could be seen and heard in both the orchestra and the audience.These musicians hope their stance against racial injustice and police brutality will sing through the chaos and resonate with Americans everywhere. This form of artful twist is only natural coming from the city of Philadelphia.