Photographers team up to snap free headshots for those unemployed by COVID-19

Those were frequent quotes echoing through the quiet halls of the Neshaminy Mall today, courtesy of Don Carrick and his fellow photographers.
They teamed up with around 200 other photographers nationwide to contribute to the 10,000 Headshots initiative. The single-day mission was created by Headshot Booker to help Americans unemployed by COVID-19 get back to work.
"I just need to go out there and be that passionate, daring person that I've always been," said Krista Zerkow, who has been unemployed for roughly four to five months.
"That picture just kind of shows that person that's been hidden inside of me," she said.
Zerkow was one of the dozens of locals that left with high hopes and a smile, ready to update their LinkedIn profiles and refine their resumes.
The local effort of this nationwide campaign was led by Isolde Baylor of Images by Iba, Ricky Haldis of Wise Owl Media, and Don Carrick of Studio 413 Photography. They were each financially impacted by the pandemic, but still wanted to find a way to give back.
Each photograph they snapped today came free of charge and was immediately delivered to the subject via the internet.
"I'm looking forward to reading about some success stories and hoping that one of them is mine," said Jennifer Waite.
As of this moment, the no-cost photography sessions have been limited to those who scheduled slots for July 22, 2020. The pricing for future sessions will come at the discretion of the photographer. To learn more about the project, visit the Headshot Booker website.
