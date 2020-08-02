community journalist

Philly business woman creates pop-up space for vendors displaced by COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- When she leased a building to start her latest venture in March 2020, Melissa Michalczyk never expected a battle to keep her business alive.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the entrepreneur to rethink her event-planning services. Her business, located at 3010 Richmond Street, is now a pop-up shop for vendors displaced by canceled events.

She didn't expect the history she was stepping into, either. Michalczyk grew up in the Port Richmond area and would come to own the very storefront where her mother worked in the 1950s.

The small hole-in-the-wall used to be a convenience store. Today, it's an multi-purpose open space she designed to bring the community together.

"I'm trying to give back to a lot of the vendors that lost a lot of revenue because of the coronavirus," she said.

The founder of State Street Events, Michalczyk works with roughly 1,000 local vendors in planning street festivals, weddings, corporate affairs and other community events. Naturally, it's been a quiet summer for her in the wake of a global pandemic.

In order to keep a slice of the industry alive, she is using her property as a means to connect vendors with community customers. Every Sunday in August from 8am to 12pm, she will feature vintage thrift items from local collectors.

"I realized just how much I missed just talking to strangers and getting to know people," said Julie Kropp, who was invited to sell her wares this morning.

While simulating the colorful sights and smells of a true street fair, the pop-up shop employs safety measures such as mandatory masks, social distancing, and limited capacity. The storefront is also conducive to the fresh flow of outdoor air thanks to a retractable garage door.

Eager guests walked away with a Mike Schmidt Phillies Jersey, vintage jacket, $10 t-shirts, and in-tact outfits from the 1980s and 1990s. Other trinkets such as cassette tapes and handmade candles were also ripe for the thrifting.



"This is my community. It's really nice to see it turning around," Michalczyk said. "There was a good halt there where things were looking a little scary but the neighborhood's really stuck together."

Nearby residents hope the pop-up opportunities will continue to provide a safe way of recreating and supporting local business.

Michalczyk also opens her space to yoga and dance classes in addition to pop-up shops.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page.

RELATED: Cars & Coffee drives community to support local farmer's market

EMBED More News Videos

"Very diverse selection of people and cars. But we all speak the same language. We're all car guys." Community Journalist Matteo takes us to a weekly car show in Haddon Heights, NJ

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscommunity journalistfestivalonline thrift storeentrepreneurshipbusinessthrift storeinstagram storiespop upfeel goodvintagewomen
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Annual family reunion transforms into blood drive for sickle cell disease
80-year-old COVID-19 survivor returns home after four months
Teenage athlete starts non-profit to aid fellow diabetics during COVID-19 pandemic
Glampers add glamorous touch to local RV camping getaways
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy shot while playing on porch; residents fed up with violence
Tropical Storm Isaias nears Florida; watching for local impact this week
LIVE: SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory This Afternoon
Fatal crash on Kelly Drive leaves 27-year-old man dead: Police
4 people shot on Kensington street
New Nike 'You Can't Stop Us' ad goes viral
Show More
MLB postponements timeline: How positive coronavirus tests have impacted the schedule
Warning about mysterious seeds being mailed: What you should know
Man fatally shot during robbery in North Philadelphia
Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85
Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies
More TOP STORIES News