Lovers in a pandemic: Philly podcasters spotlight dating in isolation

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- "You don't know what it's like to live alone," said Andrea Gunning to her friend and co-host, Ben Fetterman. Going on seven years of friendship, the two were forced to physically separate due to the COVID-19 crisis.It wasn't long before they noticed a contrast in isolated lifestyles. Gunning, a single woman in her 30s, was feeling the pressures of long days without human interaction. Fetterman, a married man, found that his prolonged time spent with his wife allowed him to learn new things about himself.They took this dialogue to the internet, producing a new podcast titled, "Dating Diaries: Quarantine Confessions" in partnership with Glass Entertainment Group."This new podcast addresses the isolation millennials and the Generation Z's areexperiencing and how they are continuing to pursue romantic relationships while abiding by, andsometimes ignoring the mandated self-quarantines," writes GEG in a press release. The award-winning production company recently produced the smash-hit podcast, "Confronting: OJ Simpson," which was named AP's #4 Podcast of 2019 thanks to its riveting commentary and more than seven million downloads.Their latest venture, with Gunning and Fetterman at the wheel, is steering through the lives of local lovers through interviews, audio diaries, and anecdotal commentary.Gunning, who jokes that Fetterman is her "relationship therapist," hopes the collaboration will help to bring the community closer together and lift up individuals who have been pushed down by the weight of social distancing.