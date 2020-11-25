Dad creates "Hope" campaign inspired by 5-year-old son with epilepsy

"People seem to be losing hope," he said. "Specifically in times like now."
That four-letter abstract noun, "Hope," means much more than just a simple sentiment.
"In circumstances like my son, Arlo, where you've tried every medication they have and nothing's worked, the message is just never give up hope," said Dennis.
Arlo, 5, experienced a seizure shortly after birth. In the coming years, this grew into a bout with epileptic spasms and developmental delay. His mom, Kate, had to quit her job to take care of Arlo and his two brothers, Elliott, 7, and Bode, 1.
Still, the busy parents sparked an idea to help others in their situation.
"You start hearing stories of other families who have kids with special needs and the prices for special needs equipment is astronomical," Sean Dennis said.
Inspired by his love for graphics arts, Dennis launched OneThread Apparel and started a t-shirt campaign to raise money for those families. The message was simply all about hope.
"If we can spread that kind of hope to people and get that kind of result, that's life-changing to me," he said.
The message of hope works alongside with the hashtag, #PurpleStrong, which is designed to raise awareness for epilepsy.
Dennis hopes to raise a total of $20,000 to provide for everything ranging from a qualified babysitter to an adaptive swimming pool chair. 100% of the proceeds he gathers are directed towards families affected by epilepsy.
To learn more about Sean Dennis' campaign and how to purchase a t-shirt, visit the online shop or GoFundMe page.
