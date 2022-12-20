Tinsel, Craftsman Row, Taqueria Amor highlight decked-out dining in Philadelphia

Tinsel, Craftsman Row, and Taqueria Amor highlight the most decked-out restaurants and bars in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tinsel in Center City is fast becoming an annual tradition.

It's a pop-up bar decorated from floor to ceiling with holiday knickknacks. Everywhere you look, you're going to see something different.

The space is purposefully designed to be photographed.

This year, there's a new augmented reality projection designed to be a stained-glass window with a constantly moving display of holiday iconography.

While the eye candy is a big part of the experience, Tinsel is a bar and there are 12 themed cocktails to choose from.

Tinsel | Instagram

116 S. 12th St. Philadelphia, PA 19107

267-687-2580

------------

Craftsman Row Saloon on Jeweler's Row is decorated with more than 2,000 hand-glued ornaments, along with thousands of yards of garland.

Known for its over-the-top milkshakes, the "All I Want for Christmas" shake has eggnog, Bassett's ice cream and gingerbread mixed in, with a decorated cookie, lollipop, green and red sour strip, and crushed peppermint on top!

There are also 10 themed cocktails on the menu, each featuring a different spirit.

The "Mistle-Toast" is brandy infused with rosemary, spiced rum, cinnamon, and vanilla.

The "Blue Holiday" is tequila-based with pineapple, blue curacao, lime, and a rosemary tree with powdered sugar to resemble snow.

The food will get you in the spirit too, with appetizers like brussels sprouts and pigs in a blanket.

The "Christmas Dinner Burger" is an entire Christmas dinner served sandwich-style. It's two beef patties, sweet potato fries, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and cheese layered on a potato roll.

Craftsman Row Saloon | Facebook | Instagram

112 S. 8th St. Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-923-0123

------------

Taqueria Amor in Manayunk has transformed into "Señor Grinch's" with throwback Christmas-themed sections.

Along with the nostalgia-inducing décor, there's a projector that plays clips of classic Christmas movies.

The "Home Alone" themed "Wet Bandit Bar" features nine holiday cocktails, available in single glass and pitcher sizes.

The most popular margaritas are the "Grinch-A-Rita" and the "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Margarita".

The "Cindy Lou's Spiked Yoo-Hoo" is Taqueria Amor's take on a white Russian with vodka and a splash of Kahlua mixed with the classic childhood favorite Yoo-Hoo.

You can also enjoy Mexican favorites like fish tacos, chicken taquitos, and nachos.

There's also a Philly cheesesteak quesadilla on the menu.

Taqueria Amor | Facebook | Instagram

4410 Main St. Philadelphia, PA 19127

267-331-5874