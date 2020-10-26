Tinsel does Halloween with haunted COVID-19-themed bar; Mexican next door from Sueño

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday popup Night before Tinsel is, the Nightmare before Tinsel come Halloween.Instead of a haunted bar this year, it's a walkthrough experience that's an art installation made frightful.The setting is a mental asylum filled with patients who went crazy after being quarantined for COVID-19.The Craft Concepts Group is the creative force behind the place and owner Teddy Sourias opened a new Mexican restaurant and tequila bar next door called Sueño with a Day of the Dead theme.The menu is Mexican American street food that includes empanadas, street corn and a giant BYOT (Build your own Taco) board.116 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107215-909-9406114 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107