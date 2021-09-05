car accident

2 women hospitalized following head-on collision on Broad Street

Police are investigating what led to the accident.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women were hospitalized after a collision in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

The Action Cam was at the scene on Broad near West Venango Street.

Police say a woman driving a Jaguar collided head-on with another woman behind the wheel of a Jeep around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The second driver was thrown from the Jeep.

Both were taken to the hospital with numerous injuries, none of which are considered to be life-threatening.

