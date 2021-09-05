2 women hospitalized following head-on collision on Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women were hospitalized after a collision in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.The Action Cam was at the scene on Broad near West Venango Street.Police say a woman driving a Jaguar collided head-on with another woman behind the wheel of a Jeep around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.The second driver was thrown from the Jeep.Both were taken to the hospital with numerous injuries, none of which are considered to be life-threatening.Police are investigating what led to the accident.