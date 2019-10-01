Caught on Camera: Tip jar stolen from Frank's Trattoria in Reading

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Berks County restaurant says instead of leaving with a slice of pizza, a woman left with a slice of their tips

It happened Saturday at Frank's Trattoria in the 400 block of Lehigh Street in Reading.

Surveillance video shows a woman at the counter, reaching her hand inside the tip jar not once but twice.

Employee Rosanna Vega said if the woman was struggling she could have simply spoken up.

"We're pretty good with customer service," said Vega. "Even if someone needed help with something, sometimes there's even homeless people come in here, and we'll offer something."

Vega, who was delivering pizzas at the time, says those tips are important to her and her co-workers.
