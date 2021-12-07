toll road

Tolls going up on New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

The increase takes effect on January 1, 2022.
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Get ready to pay more in tolls when using the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.

The Turnpike Authority has signed off on a 3% increase.

It will go into effect on January 1, 2022.

Tolls were last increased in 2020.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority released the following statement to Action News:

"The toll rates the Turnpike Authority board approved in 2020 include an annual increase of up to 3 percent to pay for capital projects. The 2022 budget, which was approved at the Turnpike Authority's public meeting on Nov 23rd, includes that 3 percent."

