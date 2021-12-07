Tolls going up on New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Get ready to pay more in tolls when using the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.The Turnpike Authority has signed off on a 3% increase.It will go into effect on January 1, 2022.Tolls were last increased in 2020.The New Jersey Turnpike Authority released the following statement to Action News:"The toll rates the Turnpike Authority board approved in 2020 include an annual increase of up to 3 percent to pay for capital projects. The 2022 budget, which was approved at the Turnpike Authority's public meeting on Nov 23rd, includes that 3 percent."