Tolls going up on New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Get ready to pay more in tolls when using the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.
The Turnpike Authority has signed off on a 3% increase.
It will go into effect on January 1, 2022.
Tolls were last increased in 2020.
The New Jersey Turnpike Authority released the following statement to Action News:
"The toll rates the Turnpike Authority board approved in 2020 include an annual increase of up to 3 percent to pay for capital projects. The 2022 budget, which was approved at the Turnpike Authority's public meeting on Nov 23rd, includes that 3 percent."
