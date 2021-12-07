temple university

Temple University community holds vigil for students who died this year

The cousin of Samuel Collington spoke at the gathering.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Temple community gathers for vigil for students' lives lost

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people united on Temple University's campus Monday night for a vigil in honor of students' lives recently lost.

Prayers, a spoken word poem and music tributes were part of the ceremony to remember the five students who have died this year: "Jimmy" James Peterman, Katherine Kelemen, Matthew Melendez, April Rochester and Samuel Collington.

The vigil, organized by the Temple Student Government, was held at the campus Bell Tower.

Kyle Osborne, who Temple News identified as a political science and communications and social influence double major, and the student government's director of pride and traditions, read the names and biographies of each student.

A moment of silence was held after each.

RELATED: Concerned parents call for increased safety measures on Temple University campus

Katherine Kelemen, a 22-year-old junior, was killed last month in Voorhees Township, New Jersey. Authorities said the body of her father, who was accused of her murder, was discovered in a wooded area the next morning.

Katie Kelemen



Osborne read a statement from Kellerman's roommates who said she was "kind, caring, beautiful soul who did not deserve the injustice she was served. We would like Kat to be remembered for her love of nature, animals, plants, her friendships and her sweet, sweet soul."

Twenty-one-year-old Samuel Collington was shot and killed during an attempted robbery as he returned to his off-campus apartment after Thanksgiving break. The suspect, 17-year-old Latif Williams, turned himself in to police last week.

Samuel Collington

Courtesy: Molly Collington



Samuel Collington's cousin Shane, also a Temple student, spoke at the gathering.

"Sam's humor and intelligence made everyone feel happy and comfortable around him. I will never forget about his contagious smile and lighthearted spirit," Shane said.

"No matter what context you knew Sam, I think that's just a fraction of some of the amazing qualities he displayed. And we need to get justice for Sam."

EMBED More News Videos

Samuel Collington's cousin Shane, also a Temple student, spoke at the gathering.



Collington's murder occurred just days after a teenager, who was not a student, was shot and killed during an armed robbery near campus.

Temple University is responding to the increase in violent crimes around campus by pledging to increase its campus safety force by 50 percent.

"You're looking at filling some 40 openings, giving you a rough estimate," said Campus Safety Services Executive Director Charles Leone.

Some other proposals include improving lighting, and adding cameras and emergency phones around campus.

Hours before the vigil, concerned parents held a rally at the Bell Tower to plead for increased security measures on campus.

EMBED More News Videos

The pleas come after Samuel Collington was gunned down on November 28 while returning home to his off-campus apartment.



According to their obituaries, Matthew Melendez died suddenly on Nov. 23 and Jimmy Peterman passed away on Oct. 31.

At the vigil, Osborne said April Rochester was a freshman from New York.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacollege studentsvigilstudent diestemple university
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Temple U announces plans to go virtual at start of spring semester
Temple U shuttle bus crashes after man fires gunshots nearby
Concerned parents call for increased safety measures on Temple campus
Parents, students to rally at Temple after student's murder
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News