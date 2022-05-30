pedestrian struck

Pedestrian struck by Toms River police patrol car, authorities say

The victim was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment.
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A police cruiser struck a pedestrian in Toms River, Ocean County on Sunday night, police say.

According to the Toms River Police Department, 42-year-old William Carberry was attempting to cross the roadway near the intersection of Fischer Boulevard and Adams Avenue around 10 p.m. when he was hit.

Carberry was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment.

Police say, per protocol, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Ocean County Sheriff's Department CSI Unit responded to the scene.

The vehicle involved was a Toms River Police Department patrol vehicle, but no further details have been released.

The accident remains under investigation.

