Remembering the meaning of Memorial Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11901727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's been 16 years since Action News reporter TaRhonda Thomas lost her brother Chief Warrant 2 Terry Thomas in service.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11906620" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A beautiful Memorial Day service read the names of Camden County residents who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of people gathered across the tri-state area on Sunday to pay their respects to the country's fallen military members and their families."We went to the Army's band, they played at the waterfront and they echoed the same thing about how 'it's time to celebrate but time to honor those who gave for this country,'" said Ken Maiese of Society Hill.In Gloucester County and Pennsauken, local veterans groups laid wreaths, had a rifle salute and played TAPS.Congress declared Memorial Day a national holiday in 1971. It was initially known as "Decoration Day" to honor fallen soldiers after the Civil War."I talk about all of the lives of those fallen heroes, not just the last day, but how they lived and the example that they set. The example of living with character, of having integrity, of doing the right thing at all times," said Josh Jabin, chief operating officer of the Travis Manion Foundation.Jabin said Memorial Day is special for Gold Star Families because the entire country is acknowledging the sacrifices made for the county."They would each want us to have fun this weekend. But as we're having fun, as we're celebrating this time with our families, I hope that we can all acknowledge those people that allow us to live our way of life."In Society Hill, visitors at the Vietnam War Memorial said they want to teach their kids the importance of this weekend."Every time we go around here or in Washington, D.C., I will remember the year '68. That's the year that Americans joined the fight with South Vietnam," said Kiet Chau of New York City.