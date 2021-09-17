Top 6: Vegan spots in Philadelphia area Part 3

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Want to eat all the food without all of the remorse? Well now you can. Here are some of the tastiest vegan restaurants not too far from home!In Rittenhouse,gives an approachable vibe to both meat and plant-eaters alike! It has even fooled some of the toughest critics. (Me! I admit that the first time I visited the restaurant, I didn't even know I was eating vegan food until about half way through my meal!)It opened in 2015 with a Latin inspired concept, making you feel like you are in downtown San Juan. Their most ordered dish is the buffalo cauliflower tacos, with homemade flour tortillas, beans, cilantro dressing, and a sliver of avocado. Close behind are the Philly cheesesteak empanadas served with spicy ketchup, and the sweet fried plantains with aioli. I could smell the plantains from a mile away!And guess what else, they have happy hour every Monday through Friday, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.!is Bar Bombon's sister restaurant, but it gives off a completely different speakeasy vibe.The first thing you'll notice is the dark and dreamy lounge atmosphere, with velvety cushions, and dimly lit dining space. The drinks are strong, the bartenders are talented, and the plates are small, but they pack a flavor punch.I tried the potato croquettes with chipotle aioli, zucchini squash blossoms with lemon ricotta, mac 'n cheese topped with breadcrumbs and tempeh bacon, and a bite of Mamma's meatballs, ricotta, broccoli rabe, tomato sauce, and crushed red pepper flakes.I almost didn't have room for dessert. (I said almost.) The chocolate pot de creme was heavenly!And some more good news for you night owls, the bar is open until 2 a.m.!