Jessica Boyington's pups help find top dog-friendly spots in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do you know some of the goodest boys around? Well, I sure do...Jake and Rocky, my Jack Russell Terriers, and loves of my life!They aided me in this week's Top 6 in the pursuit of the most fun activities for all dogs to enjoy...and here is what they picked!has 12 locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Friendly pets are welcome to come shop for their favorite leashes, collars, snacks, bones, apparel and toys.Employees are friendly and eager to get the doggie in the window adopted, booking grooming appointments, and, my boy's favorite, serving free doggie ice cream if you wander in on a Saturday!in Northern Liberties is known for being a casual restaurant serving pizza, burgers, and booze, but now your pup can come along to play in the Bark and Beer! It's a dog park for your fuzzy friends to run around in while you sip on cocktails with other humans.You can use the space for puppy parties with doggie drinks and snacks, or head to the Puppy Porch to access the full menu - and tease your dog with pulled pork sandwiches.is an awarding winning five-star experience for your pooch!Each location is filled with smiling, professionally trained staff. Every room is climate controlled and has an ultraviolet anti-germicidal radiation system that kills airborne pathogens, not to mention it's shockingly spotless with top-notch decor! (I'm pretty sure the Queen herself would be happy with the number of chandeliers!)You can drop your pet off for a day of play at daycare, or board them in a suite while you're on vacation.Rocky and Jake got comfortable in their room complete with a cozy leather couch, television, a special kibble for dinner, ice cream treats and, of course, some one-on-one love from the staff.There's also a supervised play yard for big dogs and another for small ones. And don't worry, each pup will go through a behavior evaluation before they enter.Any pet that stays overnight in the facility also gets a complimentary bath so they come home cleaner than they arrived. They also get a bag of goodies to go.