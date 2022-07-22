For the Dogs: Top spots in Philadelphia for our canine companions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jake and Rocky, my Jack Russell Terriers, are back at it again, helping me find the best spots in Philadelphia for our canine companions!in Rittenhouse Square is an ice cream and bakery shop for dogs!Your pup can choose from the shelves filled with homemade donuts, bones, treats, and toys...and they can invite some of their friends out for a doggie party!Of course, every decent party has great ice cream. They have several flavors to choose from like, "Blueberry Banana Barkarita" and "Cheddar Cheese," with bacon, beef, turkey, and chicken crumbles for toppings.in Northern Liberties is the perfect day care destination for an active pup that loves a hot summer day by the pool!There is a baby pool for the small dogs, and a full-sized swimming pool for the larger breeds. Your pup can enjoy supervised play, splashing and diving the day away.in Center City is the perfect pitstop for doggies with hungry humans!The walls of the multi-level bar are adorably pooch themed, covered in black and white photos of dogs from all over the area.I sat with the boys at a picnic table outside where they got some ice-cold water and treats... and I sipped on a watermelon puree Mezcal cocktail called, "Smoke on the Water."As for food, Good Dog Bar is famous for their burgers, but I suggest going off the grid and spring for the clams. They were bathed in a garlic and white wine butter sauce with shallots and sausage, and they were delicious!The Mediterranean chicken skewers had a perfect char flavor, and the flatbread special with corn, pesto, arugula, onion, and goat cheese was another favorite.