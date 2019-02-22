ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD

Traffic signal causing problems for pedestrians on Roosevelt Boulevard

EMBED </>More Videos

Traffic signal causing problems for pedestrians on Roosevelt Boulevard: Katie Katro reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 22, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There is a dangerous mixed signal that some say is putting pedestrians at risk on a notoriously bad stretch of road.

A viewer alerted Action News that the lights at Adams Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard are programmed to let people, and turning traffic, proceed at the same time.

"I drive through this intersection every day for work I can't believe that there's a traffic signal like this," said Kyrstin Ciao of Willow Grove.

Twelve lanes, 12 miles long, Roosevelt Boulevard is infamous for speeding cars.

It is also infamous for accidents.

In June 2015, a 17-year-old girl was struck dead crossing at Adams Avenue in Summerdale. She had the right of way as a pedestrian and the car had a green light.

Angela Dixon, director of planning with the City's Office of Infrastructure and Sustainability says even one accident is one too many.

"We want to slow traffic down and we also want to make sure pedestrians have a safe way to cross the boulevard at that location," said Dixon.

The streets department says it has improved signal times and they hope to put in speed cameras by the end of 2019.

"We've had a lot of concerns, complaints and issues," said Deputy Streets Commissioner Richard Montanez. "Roosevelt Boulevard is in a high injury network and it does have a large percentage of fatalities so we are trying to address that issue."

James White of Northeast Philadelphia said it is very dangerous, especially with all of the people running through red lights and speeding.

The Streets Department has a greater plan to simplify all the crossings along the boulevard by 2025.

Representatives say they rely on the public to let them know what the issues are. They say if you see an issue you can get immediate attention by calling 311.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsRoosevelt Boulevardpedestrian killedpedestrian struckcar accident
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
Wawa employees bitten, maced in Mayfair
Enraged driver beats car with bat on Roosevelt Boulevard
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Crescentville
Box truck, 4 cars involved in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. Extension
More Roosevelt Boulevard
Top Stories
Police investigating string of sex assaults in South Philly
Wawa employees bitten, maced in Mayfair
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
AccuWeather: Cooler Today, Rain For Part of the Weekend
NHL's Stadium Series comes to Lincoln Financial Field
Winslow Twp. officer injured in two-car crash
Show More
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
3 injured after car collides with trolley in North Phila.
Man who fatally beat girlfriend with hammer gets prison term
Abandoned dog found with heartbreaking note finds her 'furever' home
Family seeks pediatrician who helped heart attack victim
More News