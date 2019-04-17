1 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident on Roosevelt Boulevard.
It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the boulevard near Fox Street.
Chopper 6 was over the scene where two cars were disabled and a box truck was flipped on its side in the roadway.
Officials said one person has been transported to Jefferson Hospital.
There is no information on that person's condition at this time.
