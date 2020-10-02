Vehicles hit 3 workers on highway in Mercer County, New Jersey

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Road construction workers are recovering from an accident on a highway in Mercer County, New Jersey.New Jersey State Police said several vehicles plowed into the workers just after 9 p.m. Thursday on I-195 in Hamilton Township.It happened near the Yardville Exit.Three people were rushed to the hospital. Police said two were seriously injured.The crash shut down the roadway while authorities investigated.