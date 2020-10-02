Vehicles hit 3 workers on highway in Mercer County, New Jersey

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Road construction workers are recovering from an accident on a highway in Mercer County, New Jersey.
New Jersey State Police said several vehicles plowed into the workers just after 9 p.m. Thursday on I-195 in Hamilton Township.
It happened near the Yardville Exit.
Three people were rushed to the hospital. Police said two were seriously injured.
The crash shut down the roadway while authorities investigated.
