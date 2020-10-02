crash

Vehicles hit 3 workers on highway in Mercer County, New Jersey

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Road construction workers are recovering from an accident on a highway in Mercer County, New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police said several vehicles plowed into the workers just after 9 p.m. Thursday on I-195 in Hamilton Township.

It happened near the Yardville Exit.

Three people were rushed to the hospital. Police said two were seriously injured.

The crash shut down the roadway while authorities investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichamilton township (mercer county)pedestrian struckworker hurtconstructioncrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Driver crashes into house in New Castle County
Teen bicyclist killed in Delaware crash
'She was full of life': Juniata grandmother killed in hit-and-run
Woman critically injured after crashing into Bucks County home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Controversy erupts over Philly union's Trump endorsement
Homeowner being fined for hanging American flag
1 killed in shooting outside Delaware restaurant
Philly restaurants can now increase to 50% indoor capacity
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Show More
Top 6: Dining spots in Doylestown, Pa.
Doc Rivers will become 76ers new coach: Sources
Exclusive 1st look: Philadelphia Film Festival lineup
Red Paw's services will continue in Philadelphia after all
Man walking with girlfriend attacked near Philly home: Police
More TOP STORIES News