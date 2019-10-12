Drivers get stuck on flooded roads in South Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5613265" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Drone video shows flooded roads in Delaware: as seen on Action News Mornings, October 12, 2019.

BROOKLAWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Whenever there is flooding in the forecast, authorities repeatedly warn drivers to turn around.Some drivers in South Jersey learned exactly why that warning is given when they got caught in the floodwaters.The flooding on Route 130 in Brooklawn, Camden County was so bad that officials shut down the highway around 3 a.m. Saturday.A driver who tried to go through the high water on Kaighn Avenue near Airport Circle in Pennsauken ran into a little trouble.Firefighters with a military vehicle went into the water to check on the occupants.It turned out the driver had abandoned the car after it stalled in the high water.But it wasn't just South Jersey that felt the effects of the storm that was just off the coast on Friday.Drone video was sent to Action News by Chris Driscoll showed the conditions on Longsneck Road in Millsboro.The water covered the roadway.Several vehicles including a mail truck drove through the water near Mariner's Cove in the afternoon.The area sits between Rehoboth Bay and the Indian River Bay. It is prone to flooding at high tide.