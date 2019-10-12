Traffic

Drivers get stuck on flooded roads in South Jersey

BROOKLAWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Whenever there is flooding in the forecast, authorities repeatedly warn drivers to turn around.

Some drivers in South Jersey learned exactly why that warning is given when they got caught in the floodwaters.

The flooding on Route 130 in Brooklawn, Camden County was so bad that officials shut down the highway around 3 a.m. Saturday.

A driver who tried to go through the high water on Kaighn Avenue near Airport Circle in Pennsauken ran into a little trouble.



Firefighters with a military vehicle went into the water to check on the occupants.

It turned out the driver had abandoned the car after it stalled in the high water.

But it wasn't just South Jersey that felt the effects of the storm that was just off the coast on Friday.

Drone video was sent to Action News by Chris Driscoll showed the conditions on Longsneck Road in Millsboro.

EMBED More News Videos

Drone video shows flooded roads in Delaware: as seen on Action News Mornings, October 12, 2019.



The water covered the roadway.



Several vehicles including a mail truck drove through the water near Mariner's Cove in the afternoon.

The area sits between Rehoboth Bay and the Indian River Bay. It is prone to flooding at high tide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbrooklawnpennsaukencamden countymillsborosussex countyfloodingweathertraffic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade
1 killed in North Philadelphia quadruple shooting
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
U.S. Marshals in Philly make arrest in Delco attempted robbery
Police release sketch of suspect wanted in Drexel rape
48 cremated remains found at vacant North Philly funeral home
Oscar-nominated actor, Robert Forster, dies at 78
Show More
Worker electrocuted, 2 others injured after pole strikes wire
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Milder
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB to close this weekend
Man shot in throat in Palmyra, New Jersey
Suspended NJ police officer, wife indicted in infant's death
More TOP STORIES News