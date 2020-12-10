traffic

Tractor-trailer strikes concrete barrier on Pennsylvania Turnpike, drivers crash into debris

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A truck struck a barrier on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County sending chunks of concrete flying into the opposing traffic.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike one mile west of the Bensalem Interchange.

The debris flew into the westbound lanes where unsuspecting drivers went over the concrete pieces and ended up with flat tires.

The crash and the disable vehicles resulted in a major backup on the westbound side of the Turnpike.

The damaged tractor trailer remained on the site blocking a lane on the eastbound side.

All lanes reopened in both direction around 7:30 a.m.

Traffic was already affected in the area by an earlier accident in Penndel which resulted in at least one serious injury.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred on US Business Rt 1at Neshaminy Street in Penndel.



The multi-vehicle crash involving a trash truck occurred around 5:40 a.m. at US Business Route 1 (Lincoln Highway) at Neshaminy Street near the 7-Eleven and Penndel Bowling Center.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes in Bucks County.
