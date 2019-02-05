WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Wilmington will expand its red light camera program to cover 42 intersections.
On Tuesday, DelDOT approved the city's plan to install 16 new cameras with the first going online in June.
Six current cameras will be removed, due to improvements in crash safety at those sites.
Twenty-eight current cameras are staying in place.
28 cameras are currently in operation at the following locations and will not change in 2019:
Pennsylvania Avenue westbound at N. Lincoln Street
Lancaster Avenue eastbound at S. Cleveland Avenue
Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound at N. Franklin Street
4th Street westbound at N. Adams Street
4th Street westbound at N. Washington Street
Lancaster Avenue westbound at S. Cleveland Avenue
Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound at Woodlawn Avenue
Pennsylvania Avenue westbound at Woodlawn Avenue
Lancaster Avenue eastbound at Lincoln Street
11th Street eastbound at N. Church Street
S. Union Street northbound at Prospect Road
S. Union Street southbound at Maple Street
4th Street westbound at Scott Street
Concord Avenue northbound at N. Broom Street
Concord Avenue southbound at N. Broom Street
Lancaster Avenue eastbound at Jackson Street
Route 13A southbound at Christiana Avenue
Maryland Avenue eastbound at 7th Avenue
N. King Street southbound at E. 4th Street
W. 4th Street eastbound at N. Orange Street
Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard westbound at West Street
S. Walnut Street northbound at E. 2nd Street
Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound at N. Van Buren Street
Delaware Avenue westbound at N. Van Buren Street
W. 2nd Street westbound at N. Adams Street
S. Walnut Street northbound at A Street
N. Walnut Street northbound at E. 8th Street
W. 12th Street northbound at Washington Street
Six (6) Cameras that will be eliminated due to improved safety statistics:
S. Heald Street southbound at D Street
N. Lincoln Street northbound at 9th Street
Concord Avenue southbound at N. Market Street
30th Street westbound at N. Market Street
Lancaster Avenue eastbound at DuPont Street
N. Union Street southbound at W. 4th Street
Sixteen new cameras that will be added:
Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Market Street
N. Walnut Street at E. 11th Street
SR 52 (Delaware Ave) at N. Jackson Street
N. Jackson Street at W. 10th Street
N. Walnut Street at E. 4th Street
N. Adams Street at 11th Street /1-95 SB off-ramp
Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Madison Street / SR 4 (Maryland Ave)
4th Street at Jackson Street /1-95 SB off-ramp
N. Adams Street at 9th Street /1-95 NB off-ramp
W. 2nd Street at N. Jackson Street
W. 2nd Street at N. Broom Street
Delaware Avenue / W. 11th Street at N. Washington Street
N. Lincoln Street at W. 2nd Street
W. 4th Street at N. Lincoln Street
Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Monroe Street
N. Union Street at W. 2nd Street
