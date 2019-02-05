Wilmington will expand its red light camera program to cover 42 intersections.On Tuesday, DelDOT approved the city's plan to install 16 new cameras with the first going online in June.Six current cameras will be removed, due to improvements in crash safety at those sites.Twenty-eight current cameras are staying in place.Pennsylvania Avenue westbound at N. Lincoln StreetLancaster Avenue eastbound at S. Cleveland AvenuePennsylvania Avenue eastbound at N. Franklin Street4th Street westbound at N. Adams Street4th Street westbound at N. Washington StreetLancaster Avenue westbound at S. Cleveland AvenuePennsylvania Avenue eastbound at Woodlawn AvenuePennsylvania Avenue westbound at Woodlawn AvenueLancaster Avenue eastbound at Lincoln Street11th Street eastbound at N. Church StreetS. Union Street northbound at Prospect RoadS. Union Street southbound at Maple Street4th Street westbound at Scott StreetConcord Avenue northbound at N. Broom StreetConcord Avenue southbound at N. Broom StreetLancaster Avenue eastbound at Jackson StreetRoute 13A southbound at Christiana AvenueMaryland Avenue eastbound at 7th AvenueN. King Street southbound at E. 4th StreetW. 4th Street eastbound at N. Orange StreetMartin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard westbound at West StreetS. Walnut Street northbound at E. 2nd StreetPennsylvania Avenue eastbound at N. Van Buren StreetDelaware Avenue westbound at N. Van Buren StreetW. 2nd Street westbound at N. Adams StreetS. Walnut Street northbound at A StreetN. Walnut Street northbound at E. 8th StreetW. 12th Street northbound at Washington StreetS. Heald Street southbound at D StreetN. Lincoln Street northbound at 9th StreetConcord Avenue southbound at N. Market Street30th Street westbound at N. Market StreetLancaster Avenue eastbound at DuPont StreetN. Union Street southbound at W. 4th StreetMartin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Market StreetN. Walnut Street at E. 11th StreetSR 52 (Delaware Ave) at N. Jackson StreetN. Jackson Street at W. 10th StreetN. Walnut Street at E. 4th StreetN. Adams Street at 11th Street /1-95 SB off-rampMartin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Madison Street / SR 4 (Maryland Ave)4th Street at Jackson Street /1-95 SB off-rampN. Adams Street at 9th Street /1-95 NB off-rampW. 2nd Street at N. Jackson StreetW. 2nd Street at N. Broom StreetDelaware Avenue / W. 11th Street at N. Washington StreetN. Lincoln Street at W. 2nd StreetW. 4th Street at N. Lincoln StreetMartin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard at Monroe StreetN. Union Street at W. 2nd Street-----