Passenger train slams into car hauler stuck on Florida railroad tracks, witness captures video

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- A passenger train slammed into a car hauler trailer that was stuck on railroad tracks in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday.

Witness Alexander Quintero recorded a video while waiting at a stoplight at a nearby intersection. Quintero said he spotted the truck as the driver was attempting to cross the tracks.

"He tried to continue going forward and I noticed his wheels started to spin and he was not moving at all," Quintero said. "I realized that he was stuck on the railroad. I looked on my mirror and I noticed the light of the train coming behind me, that is when I thought something was about to happen."

Quintero said that was when took his phone out and started recording.

"The train was going fast and he was using the horn and the truck was not moving until the train crashed [ into ] the trailer and split it in half," Quintero said.

The operator of the high-speed passenger train, Brightline, released the following statement: "A car carrier was stopped on the tracks. No injuries to crew or passengers. Service suspended between [ Fort Lauderdale ] and Miami (only) while PD and Brightline's team work to clear the scene, and that effort is being affected by the weather," according to WSVN Miami.

Brightline resumed normal operations as of around 8 a.m. EST Thursday, according to a Facebook post.

Storyful has reached out to Brightline and the Hollywood Police Department for comment.