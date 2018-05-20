AMTRAK

Amtrak train stuck in Philly for hours, passengers take to Twitter to complain

Passengers stuck on Amtrak train for hours: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Passengers on Amtrak's Northeast Regional Train 132 describe a nightmare, posting video of lines for food and water.

Others took to Twitter, complaining there was no air-conditioning at times or Wi-Fi, working outlets and that there was random engine trouble.


A passenger tweeted "Four hours in and just got to Philly. Engine failures now break failures..."

The train's problems began outside of Washington, then the train was stopped near 30th street for nearly two hours, according to passengers.

"We were easily outside of Philadelphia for at least an hour and 45 minutes," said passenger Melissa Weiss. "But because we were stopping and going and stopping and going outside of Maryland, it's hard to say."



The train began moving again just after 9 p.m.

Passengers said they were told officials would come on board to explain the issue but they never did.

"They didn't tell us what happened," said passenger Caroline Wernecke. "Last I heard, we were going to be ferried back to Philly, so I guess they fixed the brakes but they never explained."



