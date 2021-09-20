FYI Philly

Traveling pop-up Cozinha shares a taste of Portugal dining

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The flavors of Portugal are on the move.

Cozinha is a new Portuguese-inspired pop-up bringing authentic flavors to Philadelphia.

Chefs Brian Oliveira and Brian Mattera opened Cozinha in February 2021 as a passion project during the pandemic. The married couple has been in the food business since 2018, as full-time caterers, running Happy Hour Hospitality.

Their latest venture is an ode to Oliveira's roots stemming from Portugal combined with his grandmother's recipes.

The duo collaborates with local makers like Herman's Coffee and incorporates local produce from Riverwards Produce.

Cozinha Portugal Pop-up | Instagram | Happy Hour Hospitality
You can find Cozinha at their next pop up:
