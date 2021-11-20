Fire burns several homes, leaves 26 homeless in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Trenton firefighters battled a blaze overnight Saturday that left several homes damaged.First responders were called to the 800 block of East State Street around 2:15 a.m.Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and fire conditions pouring from a rowhome.Officials say one person was trapped inside the burning home and rescued.The victim was taken to the hospital, there's no word on their condition at this time.Fire officials say a third-alarm was called when the fire started spreading to other houses.Authorities say the fire was placed under control just before 4:30 a.m.The Red Cross assisted 26 people who were displaced with temporary lodging and other needs.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.