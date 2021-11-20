Fire burns several homes, leaves 26 homeless in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Trenton firefighters battled a blaze overnight Saturday that left several homes damaged.
First responders were called to the 800 block of East State Street around 2:15 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and fire conditions pouring from a rowhome.
Officials say one person was trapped inside the burning home and rescued.
The victim was taken to the hospital, there's no word on their condition at this time.
Fire officials say a third-alarm was called when the fire started spreading to other houses.
Authorities say the fire was placed under control just before 4:30 a.m.
The Red Cross assisted 26 people who were displaced with temporary lodging and other needs.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
