A massive fire has erupted at a vacant school in Trenton, New Jersey.

Firefighters battling multi-alarm blaze at vacant junior high school in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A massive fire has erupted at a vacant school in Trenton, New Jersey.

Calls came in for smoke coming from the former Junior High School #1, which later became the Martin Luther King Jr. School, around 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at Southard St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to see flames and smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters eventually struck at least three alarms and embers began to fly onto the roof of a house on Evans Ave.

The house then caught fire and a family from that home is now displaced.

Multiple agencies are being called in to assist.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The fire is not under control and there is no word what caused the blaze.

The new Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, which is directly behind it, has not sustained any damage at this time.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.