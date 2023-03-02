Trenton house fire reaches 3 alarms, firefighter injured

Action News is told one firefighter was injured after falling through a second-floor area while battling the Trenton house fire.

TRENTON (WPVI) -- A firefighter was injured while battling a three-alarm fire in Trenton, New Jersey.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to find flames shooting from a single-family house.

The fire quickly went to three alarms.

Action News is told one firefighter was injured after falling through a second-floor area.

There is no word on the firefighter's condition.

All occupants were reportedly able to make it out of the home. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

Crews remained on the scene putting out hot spots.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the cause.