gun violence

Police: 90-year-old man in custody for fatally shooting neighbor

EMBED <>More Videos

A 90-year-old man is in custody for fatally shooting his neighbor

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 90-year-old man is in custody for fatally shooting his neighbor Saturday night in Trenton, New Jersey, according to police.

Police in Trenton were called out to Sheridan Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots fired in the area.

Once on scene, police found a 65-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead.

The woman's neighbor, 90-year-old Clent Morris, was arrested immediately following the shooting after police found him inside his home with a wound to his eye.

Police tell Action News the suspect and victim knew each other and have had several disputes in the past.

Charges against Morris are pending at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trentongun violencehomicide
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Student arrested in North Texas school shooting released from jail
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
Parks, grants among city's efforts to curtail gun violence
Texas high school shooting: 4 hurt, suspect in custody
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
More TOP STORIES News