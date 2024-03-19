Police say the man killed had entered inside the vestibule area of the residence when the shots were fired.

Man shot, killed by homeowner after allegedly breaking into home in Trenton, New Jersey, police say

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man is dead after being shot and killed by a homeowner in Trenton, New Jersey, according to police.

Trenton police responded to Bert Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. Detectives in the area on an unrelated assignment then found a man on St. Francis Avenue who had a gunshot wound to the chest.

That man, identified as 34-year-old Andray Ingram, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police determined that a homeowner on Bert Avenue had fired multiple shots at an unknown individual who allegedly had a hammer, and was banging on the homeowner's front door and smashing his Ring camera.

The person, who police say they have identified as Ingram, had entered inside the vestibule area of the residence when the shots were fired, according to officials.

Officials say no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.