TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Trenton, New Jersey firefighter was hospitalized Tuesday night after being hit by a stray bullet.It happened on the 400 block of Calhoun Street around 8:30 p.m.Authorities say the Trenton Fire Company 1: Engine 1 firefighter was grazed in the arm while about a dozen gunshots erupted near the firehouse.The firefighter was hospitalized in stable condition.No arrests have been made at this time.No other injuries were reported.